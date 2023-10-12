Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹632.25 and closed at ₹630.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹637.65, while the lowest was ₹632.25. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹242,816.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹665.3, while the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The stock had a trading volume of 553,727 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
12 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST
