Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' Stock Surges in Positive Trade

On the last day, Tata Motors' open price was ₹632.55, the close price was ₹627.15, the high was ₹635.55, and the low was ₹630.5. The market cap was ₹243,142.1 crore, the 52-week high was ₹665.3, and the 52-week low was ₹375.5. The BSE volume was 398,510 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.24%
|3 Months
|5.15%
|6 Months
|50.3%
|YTD
|63.64%
|1 Year
|42.37%
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is ₹634.7. There has been a 1.2% percent change, which indicates a slight increase. The net change is 7.55, suggesting that the stock has gained 7.55 points.
On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 398,510 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹627.15.
