Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' Stock Surges in Positive Trade

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 1.2 %. The stock closed at 627.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 634.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' open price was 632.55, the close price was 627.15, the high was 635.55, and the low was 630.5. The market cap was 243,142.1 crore, the 52-week high was 665.3, and the 52-week low was 375.5. The BSE volume was 398,510 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.24%
3 Months5.15%
6 Months50.3%
YTD63.64%
1 Year42.37%
12 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹634.7, up 1.2% from yesterday's ₹627.15

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 634.7. There has been a 1.2% percent change, which indicates a slight increase. The net change is 7.55, suggesting that the stock has gained 7.55 points.

12 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹627.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 398,510 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 627.15.

