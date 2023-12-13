LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 13 Dec 2023

13 Dec 2023

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 13 Dec 2023, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 720.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 715.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.