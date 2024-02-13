Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Soars with Positive Trading

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹917 and closed at ₹914.95. The stock reached a high of ₹925 and a low of ₹908.15. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹349,168.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹949.6 and the 52-week low is ₹400.4. The stock had a trading volume of 269,070 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The low price of Tata Motors stock today was ₹906.4, while the high price reached ₹918.55.
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 911.15. The bid price is 914.1 with a bid quantity of 1425, while the offer price is 914.35 with an offer quantity of 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is 62,898,075.
The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹911.5, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.25. This means that the stock price has increased by a small amount, indicating a slight positive movement in the market for Tata Motors. However, the change is relatively small, so it may not have a significant impact on the overall performance of the stock. Investors should continue to monitor the stock's performance to determine any significant trends or changes.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.64%
|3 Months
|27.5%
|6 Months
|50.09%
|YTD
|16.88%
|1 Year
|104.46%
The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is ₹911. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.03. The net change in the stock price is -0.25. Overall, this indicates a small decline in Tata Motors' stock value.
On the last day, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 269,070 shares with a closing price of ₹914.95.
