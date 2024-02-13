Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Soars with Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 13 Feb 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 911.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 911.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 917 and closed at 914.95. The stock reached a high of 925 and a low of 908.15. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 349,168.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 949.6 and the 52-week low is 400.4. The stock had a trading volume of 269,070 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:19 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Motors stock today was 906.4, while the high price reached 918.55.

13 Feb 2024, 10:11 AM IST Tata Motors February futures opened at 915.7 as against previous close of 915.7

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 911.15. The bid price is 914.1 with a bid quantity of 1425, while the offer price is 914.35 with an offer quantity of 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is 62,898,075.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹911.5, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹911.25

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 911.5, with a percent change of 0.03 and a net change of 0.25. This means that the stock price has increased by a small amount, indicating a slight positive movement in the market for Tata Motors. However, the change is relatively small, so it may not have a significant impact on the overall performance of the stock. Investors should continue to monitor the stock's performance to determine any significant trends or changes.

13 Feb 2024, 09:31 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.64%
3 Months27.5%
6 Months50.09%
YTD16.88%
1 Year104.46%
13 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹911, down -0.03% from yesterday's ₹911.25

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 911. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.03. The net change in the stock price is -0.25. Overall, this indicates a small decline in Tata Motors' stock value.

13 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹914.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 269,070 shares with a closing price of 914.95.

