Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors closed today at ₹621.1, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹621.25

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹629.5 and closed at ₹628.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹630.85, while the lowest price recorded was ₹620. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹237,938.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹634.6, and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 856,746 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed today at ₹621.1, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹621.25 Today, Tata Motors stock closed at ₹621.1, representing a slight decrease of -0.02% from the previous day's closing price of ₹621.25. The net change in the stock price was -0.15.

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹621.25, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹628.5 Tata Motors stock is currently trading at ₹621.25, experiencing a percent change of -1.15%. This means that the stock price has decreased by ₹7.25.

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹628.5 yesterday On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a total volume of 856,746 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹628.5.