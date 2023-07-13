Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors closed today at 621.1, down -0.02% from yesterday's 621.25

1 min read . 13 Jul 2023 Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 621.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 621.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 629.5 and closed at 628.5. The highest price reached during the day was 630.85, while the lowest price recorded was 620. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 237,938.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 634.6, and the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 856,746 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:17 PM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed today at ₹621.1, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹621.25

Today, Tata Motors stock closed at 621.1, representing a slight decrease of -0.02% from the previous day's closing price of 621.25. The net change in the stock price was -0.15.

13 Jul 2023, 03:19 PM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹622.6, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹621.25

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 622.6. There has been a 0.22% change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.35.

13 Jul 2023, 03:00 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹616.6, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹621.25

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 616.6. There has been a percent change of -0.75, indicating a decrease in the stock value. The net change is -4.65, suggesting a decrease of 4.65 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 02:51 PM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹617.7, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹621.25

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Motors is 617.7. The percentage change is -0.57, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.55, which means the stock price has decreased by 3.55.

13 Jul 2023, 02:30 PM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹618.5, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹621.25

As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 618.5. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.44% with a net change of -2.75.

13 Jul 2023, 02:19 PM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹616.7, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹621.25

The current data shows that Tata Motors' stock price is 616.7, with a percent change of -0.73 and a net change of -4.55. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.73% and the net change is a decrease of 4.55.

13 Jul 2023, 02:02 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹618.9, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹621.25

Based on the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 618.9 with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -2.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.38% and the net change is a decrease of 2.35 points.

13 Jul 2023, 01:52 PM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹621, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹621.25

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 621 with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.25. This indicates that the stock price has decreased slightly by 0.04% and the net change is a decrease of 0.25.

13 Jul 2023, 01:39 PM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹623.1, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹621.25

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 623.1, with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 1.85. This indicates that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.3% and the net change is 1.85. This data suggests that the stock is performing relatively well in the market.

13 Jul 2023, 01:17 PM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹624.3, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹621.25

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 624.3. There has been a 0.49 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.05.

13 Jul 2023, 01:07 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹624.85, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹621.25

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 624.85. There has been a percent change of 0.58, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.6, which means the stock price has increased by 3.6. Overall, the data suggests that Tata Motors stock has experienced a small increase in its value.

13 Jul 2023, 12:49 PM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹623.7, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹621.25

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 623.7 with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 2.45. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

13 Jul 2023, 12:38 PM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹623.35, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹621.25

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 623.35. There has been a 0.34% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 2.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement.

13 Jul 2023, 12:35 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 12:20 PM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹622.55, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹621.25

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 622.55, with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 1.3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.21% or 1.3 points. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change. Investors would need to analyze other factors such as market conditions, company performance, and industry trends to make a more informed assessment of Tata Motors' stock.

13 Jul 2023, 12:02 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹624.5, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹621.25

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 624.5, with a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 3.25. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.52% or 3.25.

13 Jul 2023, 11:52 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹625.2, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹621.25

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 625.2, with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 3.95. This suggests that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.64% or 3.95 points. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change. It is important to consider other factors such as market conditions, industry trends, and company news when evaluating the performance of Tata Motors stock.

13 Jul 2023, 11:32 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹625.15, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹621.25

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 625.15 with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 3.9. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.63% or 3.9 points.

13 Jul 2023, 11:22 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹625, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹621.25

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 625. There has been a 0.6 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 3.75.

13 Jul 2023, 10:36 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹624.65, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹621.25

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 624.65, with a percent change of 0.55 and a net change of 3.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.55% and the actual increase in price is 3.4.

13 Jul 2023, 10:18 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹625, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹621.25

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Motors is 625. There has been a 0.6% percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 3.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.75 points.

13 Jul 2023, 09:48 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹624.85, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹621.25

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Motors is 624.85. It has experienced a percent change of 0.58, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3.6, suggesting that the stock has gained 3.6 points.

13 Jul 2023, 09:39 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 09:33 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹623.95, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹621.25

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 623.95 with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 2.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.43% or 2.7 points.

13 Jul 2023, 09:15 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹624.2, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹621.25

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 624.2 with a percent change of 0.47 and a net change of 2.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.47% and has gone up by 2.95 points. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement.

13 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹621.25, down -1.15% from yesterday's ₹628.5

Tata Motors stock is currently trading at 621.25, experiencing a percent change of -1.15%. This means that the stock price has decreased by 7.25.

13 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹628.5 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a total volume of 856,746 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 628.5.

