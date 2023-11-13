Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors opened at a price of ₹659.4 and closed at ₹650.8. The stock reached a high of ₹659.4 and a low of ₹652.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹250,419.89 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹677.9, while the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 136,264 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹650.95, with a percent change of -0.41. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.41% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -2.65, indicating a decrease of ₹2.65 in the stock price. Overall, this suggests a slight decline in the value of Tata Motors stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.55%
|3 Months
|7.1%
|6 Months
|26.18%
|YTD
|67.82%
|1 Year
|57.95%
The current data shows that Tata Motors' stock price is ₹653.65, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 2.85.
On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 136,264 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹650.8.
