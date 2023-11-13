Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 13 Nov 2023, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 653.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 650.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors opened at a price of 659.4 and closed at 650.8. The stock reached a high of 659.4 and a low of 652.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 250,419.89 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 677.9, while the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 136,264 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹650.95, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹653.6

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 650.95, with a percent change of -0.41. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.41% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -2.65, indicating a decrease of 2.65 in the stock price. Overall, this suggests a slight decline in the value of Tata Motors stock.

13 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.55%
3 Months7.1%
6 Months26.18%
YTD67.82%
1 Year57.95%
13 Nov 2023, 09:09 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹653.65, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹650.8

The current data shows that Tata Motors' stock price is 653.65, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 2.85.

13 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹650.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 136,264 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 650.8.

