Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' Stock Soars in Today's Trading Session

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹636.9 and closed at ₹633.85. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹640.45, while the lowest price was ₹635.1. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹243,965.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹665.3, and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 196,495 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹636.85 with a net change of 3 and a percent change of 0.47%. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.47% from its previous value. It is important to note that these figures are based on current data and can change over time.
On the last day, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 196,495 shares and closed at a price of ₹633.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!