Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' Stock Soars in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 633.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 636.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 636.9 and closed at 633.85. The highest price recorded during the day was 640.45, while the lowest price was 635.1. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 243,965.73 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 665.3, and the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 196,495 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:01 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹636.85, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹633.85

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 636.85 with a net change of 3 and a percent change of 0.47%. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.47% from its previous value. It is important to note that these figures are based on current data and can change over time.

13 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹633.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 196,495 shares and closed at a price of 633.85.

