Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹639.75 and closed at ₹634.7. The stock reached a high of ₹639.75 and a low of ₹615.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹237,817.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹665.3 and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 505,118 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.