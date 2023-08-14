Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -2.26 %. The stock closed at 611.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 597.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 620.9 and closed at 618.1. The stock had a high of 624.5 and a low of 610.3. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 234,303.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 665.3 and the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 689,271 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:42 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹597.9, down -2.26% from yesterday's ₹611.7

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 597.9, with a percent change of -2.26 and a net change of -13.8. This indicates a decrease in the stock price and a negative change in both percentage and net value.

14 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM IST Tata Motors Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.52%
3 Months12.6%
6 Months37.22%
YTD57.7%
1 Year28.35%
14 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:29 AM IST Tata Motors August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 614.5

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 612. The bid price and offer price are both 0.0, indicating no current buying or selling interest. The open interest is 64,960,050, suggesting a significant number of open positions in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹618.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the BSE, a total of 689,271 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 618.1.

