Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹620.9 and closed at ₹618.1. The stock had a high of ₹624.5 and a low of ₹610.3. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹234,303.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹665.3 and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 689,271 shares.
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹597.9, with a percent change of -2.26 and a net change of -13.8. This indicates a decrease in the stock price and a negative change in both percentage and net value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.52%
|3 Months
|12.6%
|6 Months
|37.22%
|YTD
|57.7%
|1 Year
|28.35%
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 612. The bid price and offer price are both 0.0, indicating no current buying or selling interest. The open interest is 64,960,050, suggesting a significant number of open positions in the stock.
On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the BSE, a total of 689,271 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was ₹618.1.
