 Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading Session | Mint
Active Stocks
Wed Feb 14 2024 10:24:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.55 -0.25%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,372.55 -1.54%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 715.85 0.39%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 502.45 -1.89%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 906.00 -0.10%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading Session

5 min read . Updated: 14 Feb 2024, 10:31 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 906.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 905.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price TodayPremium
Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 911 and closed at 911.25. The stock reached a high of 918.55 and a low of 894. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 347,501.77 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 949.6, while the 52-week low is 400.4. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 341,848 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:31:43 AM IST

Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India10780.1-11.65-0.1110969.08127.05325645.33
Tata Motors904.85-2.05-0.23949.6400.4346543.73
Tata Motors DVR598.75-0.85-0.14636.5202.05229312.1
Ashok Leyland172.1-0.85-0.49191.45133.150530.75
Jupiter Wagons354.37.252.09433.9585.3713727.26
14 Feb 2024, 10:23:02 AM IST

Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹905.6, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹906.9

The current data shows that Tata Motors stock is priced at 905.6. There has been a -0.14 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

14 Feb 2024, 10:18:01 AM IST

Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors' stock had a low price of 894.15 and a high price of 909 for the current day.

14 Feb 2024, 10:13:52 AM IST

Tata Motors February futures opened at 903.1 as against previous close of 909.05

Tata Motors, a leading automobile company, has a spot price of 905.8. The bid price is 908.75, and the offer price is 909.0. The offer quantity is 2850, while the bid quantity is 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors stands at 62,657,250. This data provides insights into the current market conditions and investor sentiment towards Tata Motors.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 09:56:02 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:41:29 AM IST

Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹903.35, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹906.9

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the price is currently 903.35. There has been a percent change of -0.39, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.55, which means that the stock has dropped by this amount.

14 Feb 2024, 09:38:24 AM IST

Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.48%
3 Months25.98%
6 Months49.32%
YTD16.28%
1 Year105.62%
14 Feb 2024, 09:14:52 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹900, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹906.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Motors is 900, with a percent change of -0.76. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.9, which means that the stock has decreased by 6.9 points. Overall, the data suggests a decline in the stock price of Tata Motors.

14 Feb 2024, 08:06:09 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹911.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 341,848 shares. The closing price of the stock was 911.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App