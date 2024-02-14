Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading Session

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹911 and closed at ₹911.25. The stock reached a high of ₹918.55 and a low of ₹894. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹347,501.77 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹949.6, while the 52-week low is ₹400.4. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 341,848 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Maruti Suzuki India 10780.1 -11.65 -0.11 10969.0 8127.05 325645.33 Tata Motors 904.85 -2.05 -0.23 949.6 400.4 346543.73 Tata Motors DVR 598.75 -0.85 -0.14 636.5 202.05 229312.1 Ashok Leyland 172.1 -0.85 -0.49 191.45 133.1 50530.75 Jupiter Wagons 354.3 7.25 2.09 433.95 85.37 13727.26

Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range Tata Motors' stock had a low price of ₹894.15 and a high price of ₹909 for the current day.

Tata Motors February futures opened at 903.1 as against previous close of 909.05 Tata Motors, a leading automobile company, has a spot price of 905.8. The bid price is 908.75, and the offer price is 909.0. The offer quantity is 2850, while the bid quantity is 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors stands at 62,657,250. This data provides insights into the current market conditions and investor sentiment towards Tata Motors.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -3.48% 3 Months 25.98% 6 Months 49.32% YTD 16.28% 1 Year 105.62%

