Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading Session

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹911 and closed at ₹911.25. The stock reached a high of ₹918.55 and a low of ₹894. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹347,501.77 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹949.6, while the 52-week low is ₹400.4. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 341,848 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Maruti Suzuki India
|10780.1
|-11.65
|-0.11
|10969.0
|8127.05
|325645.33
|Tata Motors
|904.85
|-2.05
|-0.23
|949.6
|400.4
|346543.73
|Tata Motors DVR
|598.75
|-0.85
|-0.14
|636.5
|202.05
|229312.1
|Ashok Leyland
|172.1
|-0.85
|-0.49
|191.45
|133.1
|50530.75
|Jupiter Wagons
|354.3
|7.25
|2.09
|433.95
|85.37
|13727.26
The current data shows that Tata Motors stock is priced at ₹905.6. There has been a -0.14 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Tata Motors' stock had a low price of ₹894.15 and a high price of ₹909 for the current day.
Tata Motors, a leading automobile company, has a spot price of 905.8. The bid price is 908.75, and the offer price is 909.0. The offer quantity is 2850, while the bid quantity is 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors stands at 62,657,250. This data provides insights into the current market conditions and investor sentiment towards Tata Motors.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.48%
|3 Months
|25.98%
|6 Months
|49.32%
|YTD
|16.28%
|1 Year
|105.62%
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 341,848 shares. The closing price of the stock was ₹911.25.
