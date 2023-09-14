Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Soars in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Tata Motors stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 620.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 625.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.56%
3 Months2.85%
6 Months52.16%
YTD61.34%
1 Year37.02%
14 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹625.95, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹620.8

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 625.95 with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 5.15. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.83% or 5.15 rupees.

14 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹620.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 587,632. The closing price for the shares was 620.8.

