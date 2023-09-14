Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.83 %. The stock closed at 620.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 625.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.