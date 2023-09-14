Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Soars in Trading Today

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.56%
|3 Months
|2.85%
|6 Months
|52.16%
|YTD
|61.34%
|1 Year
|37.02%
14 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST
Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹625.95, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹620.8
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹625.95 with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 5.15. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.83% or 5.15 rupees.
14 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹620.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 587,632. The closing price for the shares was ₹620.8.