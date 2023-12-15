Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock sees gains in trading

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹725 and closed at ₹720.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹725, while the lowest price was ₹718.4. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹275,705.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹727.5, and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The trading volume on the BSE for Tata Motors was 299,733 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Motors' spot price is currently at 728.2 with a bid price of 732.05 and an offer price of 732.3. The offer quantity stands at 1425, matched by the bid quantity. The open interest for Tata Motors is recorded at 61,286,400, indicating the number of outstanding contracts for the stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹723.7 with a 0.56 percent change and a net change of 4.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.3%
|3 Months
|10.34%
|6 Months
|26.62%
|YTD
|85.53%
|1 Year
|72.23%
Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹724, with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 4.35.
On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 299,733 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹720.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!