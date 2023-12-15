Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock sees gains in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 719.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 723.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 725 and closed at 720.25. The highest price reached during the day was 725, while the lowest price was 718.4. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 275,705.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 727.5, and the 52-week low is 375.5. The trading volume on the BSE for Tata Motors was 299,733 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Tata Motors December futures opened at 726.15 as against previous close of 724.6

Tata Motors' spot price is currently at 728.2 with a bid price of 732.05 and an offer price of 732.3. The offer quantity stands at 1425, matched by the bid quantity. The open interest for Tata Motors is recorded at 61,286,400, indicating the number of outstanding contracts for the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 10:01 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹723.7, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹719.65

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 723.7 with a 0.56 percent change and a net change of 4.05.

15 Dec 2023, 09:34 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.3%
3 Months10.34%
6 Months26.62%
YTD85.53%
1 Year72.23%
15 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹724, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹719.65

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 724, with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 4.35.

15 Dec 2023, 08:06 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹720.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 299,733 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 720.25.

