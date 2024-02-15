Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:41 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 918.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 921.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Last day, Tata Motors opened at 900 and closed at 906.9. The stock reached a high of 920 and a low of 894.15. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 351,869.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 949.6 and the 52-week low is 400.4. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 524,504 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.66%
3 Months25.04%
6 Months48.41%
YTD17.74%
1 Year108.44%
15 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹921.25, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹918.3

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 921.25. There has been a 0.32 percent increase in the stock price, with a net change of 2.95.

15 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹918.3, up 1.26% from yesterday's ₹906.9

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 918.3, which represents a 1.26% increase. The net change is 11.4 points. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in value.

15 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹906.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 524,504 shares. The closing price for the day was 906.9.

