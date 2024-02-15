Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors sees positive trading day

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹900 and closed at ₹906.9. The stock reached a high of ₹920 and a low of ₹894.15. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 351,869.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹949.6 and the 52-week low is ₹400.4. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 524,504 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.66%
|3 Months
|25.04%
|6 Months
|48.41%
|YTD
|17.74%
|1 Year
|108.44%
The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is ₹921.25. There has been a 0.32 percent increase in the stock price, with a net change of 2.95.
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹918.3, which represents a 1.26% increase. The net change is 11.4 points. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement in value.
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 524,504 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹906.9.
