Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 815.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 816.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 818.95 and closed at 815.85. The stock's high for the day was 818.95, while the low was 809.5. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 312,733.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also 818.95, while the 52-week low is 384.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,657 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

