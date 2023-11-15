Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Plummet in Trading

The last day of trading for Tata Motors saw an opening price of ₹653.5 and a closing price of ₹653.6. The stock reached a high of ₹654 and a low of ₹649.25. The market capitalization for Tata Motors is currently at ₹250,209.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹677.9, while the 52-week low is ₹375.5. On the BSE, a total of 340,813 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is ₹653.1, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.08% and the net change is a decrease of 0.5.
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors recorded a volume of 340,813 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹653.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!