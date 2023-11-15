Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Plummet in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 653.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 653.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

The last day of trading for Tata Motors saw an opening price of 653.5 and a closing price of 653.6. The stock reached a high of 654 and a low of 649.25. The market capitalization for Tata Motors is currently at 250,209.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 677.9, while the 52-week low is 375.5. On the BSE, a total of 340,813 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 09:05 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹653.1, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹653.6

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 653.1, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.5. This indicates that the stock price has slightly decreased by 0.08% and the net change is a decrease of 0.5.

15 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹653.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors recorded a volume of 340,813 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 653.6.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.