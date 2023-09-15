Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 15 Sep 2023, by -0.26 %. The stock closed at 625.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 624.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 628.95 and closed at 625.95. The stock reached a high of 630.75 and a low of 623.15. The market capitalization of the company is 239,177.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 665.3 and 375.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 423,345 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹625.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the BSE had a trading volume of 423,345 shares, with a closing price of 625.95.

