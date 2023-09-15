Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹628.95 and closed at ₹625.95. The stock reached a high of ₹630.75 and a low of ₹623.15. The market capitalization of the company is ₹239,177.2 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹665.3 and ₹375.5 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 423,345 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.