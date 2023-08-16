Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors shares plummet as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 611.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 607.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 611.05 and closed at 611.7. The highest price of the day was 611.7, while the lowest price was 594.6. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 232,560.59 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 665.3, and the 52-week low was 375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 533,603 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:06 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹607.15, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹611.7

As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 607.15, which represents a decrease of 0.74%. The net change in the stock price is -4.55, indicating a downward movement.

16 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹611.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 533,603. The closing price for the shares was 611.7.

