Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 920.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 925.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at a price of 924.7 and closed at 918.3. The stock reached a high of 927 and a low of 916.5. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently at 352,598.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 949.6 and the 52-week low is 400.4. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 442,218 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹925.95, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹920.2

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 925.95. There has been a percent change of 0.62, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.75, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the data suggests that Tata Motors stock has experienced a small positive movement in its price.

16 Feb 2024, 08:12 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹918.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 442,218 shares, with a closing price of 918.3.

