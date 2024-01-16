Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stocks rise in trading today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹821.95 and closed at ₹816.25. The stock reached a high of ₹821.95 and a low of ₹810.85. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is approximately ₹311,239.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹818.95, while the 52-week low is ₹384.85. The BSE volume for the day was 276,367 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Motors is ₹822.2. There has been a percent change of 1.21, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 9.85, which means that the stock price has increased by 9.85 units.
The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Motors is ₹812.35, with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -3.9. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.48% and the net change in price is -3.9.
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors recorded a volume of 276,367 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹816.25.
