Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stocks rise in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:58 AM IST Trade
Tata Motors stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 812.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 822.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 821.95 and closed at 816.25. The stock reached a high of 821.95 and a low of 810.85. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is approximately 311,239.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 818.95, while the 52-week low is 384.85. The BSE volume for the day was 276,367 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

16 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹822.2, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹812.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Motors is 822.2. There has been a percent change of 1.21, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 9.85, which means that the stock price has increased by 9.85 units.

16 Jan 2024, 09:42 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹812.35, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹816.25

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Motors is 812.35, with a percent change of -0.48 and a net change of -3.9. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.48% and the net change in price is -3.9.

16 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹816.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors recorded a volume of 276,367 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 816.25.

