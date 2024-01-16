Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stocks rise in trading today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹821.95 and closed at ₹816.25. The stock reached a high of ₹821.95 and a low of ₹810.85. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is approximately ₹311,239.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹818.95, while the 52-week low is ₹384.85. The BSE volume for the day was 276,367 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.