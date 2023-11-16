Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock rises as market sentiment improves

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 671.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 675 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors' stock opened at 660 and closed at 653.1. The highest price reached during the day was 673.45, while the lowest was 656.65. The market capitalization of the company is 2,57,315.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 677.9 and the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 438,757 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹675, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹671.65

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 675, with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 3.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.5% and the net change in the stock price is 3.35.

16 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.51%
3 Months8.31%
6 Months30.27%
YTD73.1%
1 Year53.62%
16 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹674.4, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹671.65

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 674.4, with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 2.75. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.41% and has gained 2.75 points.

16 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹653.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the BSE had a volume of 438,757 shares. The closing price for the stock was 653.1.

