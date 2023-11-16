Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock rises as market sentiment improves

Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹660 and closed at ₹653.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹673.45, while the lowest was ₹656.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹2,57,315.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹677.9 and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 438,757 shares.
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is ₹675, with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 3.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.5% and the net change in the stock price is 3.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.51%
|3 Months
|8.31%
|6 Months
|30.27%
|YTD
|73.1%
|1 Year
|53.62%
The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is ₹674.4, with a percent change of 0.41 and a net change of 2.75. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.41% and has gained 2.75 points.
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the BSE had a volume of 438,757 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹653.1.
