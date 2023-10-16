Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors closed today at ₹666.1, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹667.15

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹634.95 and closed at ₹636.85. The stock reached a high of ₹669.1 and a low of ₹633.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹255,573.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹669.1 and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 970,594 shares on that day. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors closed today at ₹666.1, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹667.15 Today, Tata Motors stock closed at a price of ₹666.1, which represents a decrease of 0.16% from the previous day's closing price of ₹667.15. The net change in the stock price was -1.05.

Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range Tata Motors stock had a low price of ₹661.1 and a high price of ₹677.9 for the current day.

Tata Motors October futures opened at 669.4 as against previous close of 668.65 Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 666.65. The bid price stands at 667.25, while the offer price is slightly higher at 667.4. The offer quantity and bid quantity both stand at 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is 71,874,150.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Motors Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high Tata Motors Ltd stock reached a 52-week low price of 375.20 and a 52-week high price of 669.00.

Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹666.5, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹667.15 Based on the current data, Tata Motors stock is trading at a price of ₹666.5. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.1%, resulting in a net change of -0.65.

Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹668.3, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹667.15 Tata Motors stock is currently valued at ₹668.3, with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 1.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Tata Motors reached a low of ₹661.1 and a high of ₹677.9 on the current day.

Tata Motors October futures opened at 669.4 as against previous close of 668.65 Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 668.45. The bid price is slightly lower at 668.5, while the offer price is slightly higher at 668.7. There is a total quantity of 2,850 shares available for purchase at the offer price, and 4,275 shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for Tata Motors is currently at 72,050,850 shares.

Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹669.2, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹667.15 The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹669.2. There has been a percent change of 0.31, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.05, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹2.05.

Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹667.95, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹667.15 Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹667.95 with a net change of 0.8 and a percent change of 0.12. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range Today, Tata Motors stock reached a low price of ₹661.1 and a high price of ₹677.9.

Tata Motors October futures opened at 669.4 as against previous close of 668.65 Tata Motors, currently trading at a spot price of 667, has a bid price of 667.4 and an offer price of 667.6. The stock has an offer quantity of 1425 and a bid quantity of 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is 71550675.

Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹666.8, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹667.15 The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹666.8, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price with a negative percent change. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline.

Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range Tata Motors stock had a low price of ₹661.1 and a high price of ₹677.9 for the current day.

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹668.6, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹667.15 The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹668.6, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 1.45.

Tata Motors October futures opened at 669.4 as against previous close of 668.65 Tata Motors, with a spot price of 667.75, has a bid price of 667.95 and an offer price of 668.0. The stock has a bid quantity of 2850 and an offer quantity of 4275. The open interest for Tata Motors is 70460550.

Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range Tata Motors stock reached a low price of ₹661.1 today and a high price of ₹677.9.

Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹667.9, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹667.15 The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹667.9 with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.11% and the net change in the price is 0.75.

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹669.65, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹667.15 As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at ₹669.65. There has been a 0.37% percent change, with a net change of 2.5.

Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Tata Motors stock is ₹661.1, while the high price is ₹677.9.

Tata Motors October futures opened at 669.4 as against previous close of 668.65 Tata Motors, a leading Indian automotive company, is currently trading at a spot price of 674.8. The bid price stands at 674.85, with an offer price of 675.0. The bid and offer quantities are both at 1425. The stock's open interest is 69,913,350.

Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹674.75, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹667.15 The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹674.75. There has been a 1.14 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 7.6.

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹666.5, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹667.15 Based on the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at ₹666.5. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.65.

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹636.85 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 970,594 shares with a closing price of ₹636.85.