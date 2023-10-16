Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors closed today at 666.1, down -0.16% from yesterday's 667.15

17 min read . 16 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 16 Oct 2023, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 667.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 666.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 634.95 and closed at 636.85. The stock reached a high of 669.1 and a low of 633.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 255,573.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 669.1 and the 52-week low is 375.5. The stock had a BSE volume of 970,594 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:33 PM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors closed today at ₹666.1, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹667.15

Today, Tata Motors stock closed at a price of 666.1, which represents a decrease of 0.16% from the previous day's closing price of 667.15. The net change in the stock price was -1.05.

16 Oct 2023, 05:39 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock had a low price of 661.1 and a high price of 677.9 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 03:20 PM IST Tata Motors October futures opened at 669.4 as against previous close of 668.65

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 666.65. The bid price stands at 667.25, while the offer price is slightly higher at 667.4. The offer quantity and bid quantity both stand at 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is 71,874,150.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:15 PM IST Tata Motors Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Tata Motors Ltd stock reached a 52-week low price of 375.20 and a 52-week high price of 669.00.

16 Oct 2023, 03:11 PM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹666.5, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹667.15

Based on the current data, Tata Motors stock is trading at a price of 666.5. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price by 0.1%, resulting in a net change of -0.65.

16 Oct 2023, 02:29 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹668.3, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹667.15

Tata Motors stock is currently valued at 668.3, with a percent change of 0.17 and a net change of 1.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 02:17 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Tata Motors reached a low of 661.1 and a high of 677.9 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 02:02 PM IST Tata Motors October futures opened at 669.4 as against previous close of 668.65

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 668.45. The bid price is slightly lower at 668.5, while the offer price is slightly higher at 668.7. There is a total quantity of 2,850 shares available for purchase at the offer price, and 4,275 shares available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for Tata Motors is currently at 72,050,850 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 01:58 PM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹669.2, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹667.15

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 669.2. There has been a percent change of 0.31, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.05, suggesting that the stock has increased by 2.05.

16 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹667.95, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹667.15

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 667.95 with a net change of 0.8 and a percent change of 0.12. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 01:10 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Tata Motors stock reached a low price of 661.1 and a high price of 677.9.

16 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:48 PM IST Tata Motors October futures opened at 669.4 as against previous close of 668.65

Tata Motors, currently trading at a spot price of 667, has a bid price of 667.4 and an offer price of 667.6. The stock has an offer quantity of 1425 and a bid quantity of 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is 71550675.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹666.8, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹667.15

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 666.8, with a percent change of -0.05 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price with a negative percent change. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline.

16 Oct 2023, 12:20 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock had a low price of 661.1 and a high price of 677.9 for the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹668.6, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹667.15

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 668.6, with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 1.45.

16 Oct 2023, 11:26 AM IST Tata Motors October futures opened at 669.4 as against previous close of 668.65

Tata Motors, with a spot price of 667.75, has a bid price of 667.95 and an offer price of 668.0. The stock has a bid quantity of 2850 and an offer quantity of 4275. The open interest for Tata Motors is 70460550.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock reached a low price of 661.1 today and a high price of 677.9.

16 Oct 2023, 11:09 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹667.9, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹667.15

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 667.9 with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.11% and the net change in the price is 0.75.

16 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹669.65, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹667.15

As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 669.65. There has been a 0.37% percent change, with a net change of 2.5.

16 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tata Motors stock is 661.1, while the high price is 677.9.

16 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST Tata Motors October futures opened at 669.4 as against previous close of 668.65

Tata Motors, a leading Indian automotive company, is currently trading at a spot price of 674.8. The bid price stands at 674.85, with an offer price of 675.0. The bid and offer quantities are both at 1425. The stock's open interest is 69,913,350.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 09:58 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹674.75, up 1.14% from yesterday's ₹667.15

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 674.75. There has been a 1.14 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 7.6.

16 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹666.5, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹667.15

Based on the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 666.5. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.1 and a net change of -0.65.

16 Oct 2023, 08:03 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹636.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 970,594 shares with a closing price of 636.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.