Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' Stock Sees Green as Trading Begins

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 1.92 %. The stock closed at 607.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 618.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' open price was 605.3 and the close price was 607.15. The stock reached a high of 621.15 and a low of 597.25. The company's market capitalization stands at 237,022.97 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Motors is 665.3, while the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 587,907 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹618.8, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹607.15

On the current trading day, Tata Motors stock is priced at 618.8. It has experienced a percent change of 1.92, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 11.65, suggesting an increase in value.

17 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹607.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the BSE recorded a volume of 587,907 shares. The closing price of the stock was 607.15.

