Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' Stock Sees Green as Trading Begins

On the last day, Tata Motors' open price was ₹605.3 and the close price was ₹607.15. The stock reached a high of ₹621.15 and a low of ₹597.25. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹237,022.97 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Motors is ₹665.3, while the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 587,907 shares.
On the current trading day, Tata Motors stock is priced at ₹618.8. It has experienced a percent change of 1.92, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 11.65, suggesting an increase in value.
