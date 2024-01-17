Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors sees a bullish trend in trading today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹814.75, closed at ₹812.35, with a high of ₹827 and a low of ₹812.75. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹313,749.21 crore. The 52-week high is ₹821.95, and the 52-week low is ₹400. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 392,615 shares.
Tata Motors stock is currently trading at a price of ₹818.9 with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 6.55. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.81% or ₹6.55 compared to its previous closing price.
