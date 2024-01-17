Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors sees a bullish trend in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 17 Jan 2024, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 812.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 818.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 814.75, closed at 812.35, with a high of 827 and a low of 812.75. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 313,749.21 crore. The 52-week high is 821.95, and the 52-week low is 400. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 392,615 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹818.9, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹812.35

Tata Motors stock is currently trading at a price of 818.9 with a percent change of 0.81 and a net change of 6.55. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.81% or 6.55 compared to its previous closing price.

17 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹812.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 392,615 shares. The closing price for the day was 812.35.

