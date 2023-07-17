Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors shares plummet as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 01:02 PM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 17 Jul 2023, by -0.86 %. The stock closed at 624.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 619.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 623 and closed at 621.1. The stock reached a high of 625.7 and a low of 619.35 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 239,302.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 634.6, while the 52-week low is 375.5. The stock had a trading volume of 652,257 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:02 PM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹619.4, down -0.86% from yesterday's ₹624.75

As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 619.4. There has been a decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.86 and a net change of -5.35. This indicates a decline in the value of Tata Motors stock.

17 Jul 2023, 12:48 PM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹618, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹624.75

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 618 with a net change of -6.75, which corresponds to a percent change of -1.08. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading session.

Click here for Tata Motors AGM

17 Jul 2023, 12:34 PM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹617.85, down -1.1% from yesterday's ₹624.75

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 617.85. There has been a negative percent change of -1.1, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.9, which means that the stock price has decreased by 6.9. Overall, the data suggests that Tata Motors stock has experienced a decline in value.

17 Jul 2023, 12:22 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹618.2, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹624.75

The current data shows that Tata Motors stock is priced at 618.2. There has been a percent change of -1.05, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.55, meaning the stock has decreased by 6.55.

17 Jul 2023, 12:01 PM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹619.45, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹624.75

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 619.45. There has been a percent change of -0.85, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.3, which means the stock has decreased by 5.3 points. Overall, this data suggests that Tata Motors stock has experienced a small decline in value.

17 Jul 2023, 11:53 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹620, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹624.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Motors is 620, with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -4.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.76% and the value has decreased by 4.75 Rs.

Click here for Tata Motors News

17 Jul 2023, 11:34 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹619.9, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹624.75

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 619.9, with a percent change of -0.78 and a net change of -4.85. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value.

17 Jul 2023, 11:19 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹620.15, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹624.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Motors is 620.15. There has been a percent change of -0.74, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.6, suggesting a decrease of 4.6 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 11:06 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹621.3, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹624.75

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Motors is 621.3 with a percent change of -0.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -3.45, which means that the stock price has decreased by 3.45.

17 Jul 2023, 10:49 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹620.9, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹624.75

As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 620.9. There has been a percent change of -0.62, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.85, suggesting a decline of 3.85 in the stock price.

Click here for Tata Motors Dividend

17 Jul 2023, 10:31 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹621.7, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹624.75

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 621.7. There has been a percent change of -0.49, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -3.05. This suggests that the stock has decreased by 3.05.

17 Jul 2023, 10:19 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹620.25, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹624.75

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 620.25, with a percent change of -0.72 and a net change of -4.5. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.72% and the price has dropped by 4.5. This data suggests that the stock is experiencing a slight decline in value.

17 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹621.65, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹624.75

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 621.65. It has experienced a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -3.1, suggesting a decrease of 3.1.

17 Jul 2023, 09:48 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹621.85, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹624.75

The current data shows that Tata Motors stock is priced at 621.85. There has been a percent change of -0.46, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -2.9, meaning that the stock has decreased by 2.9.

Click here for Tata Motors Profit Loss

17 Jul 2023, 09:39 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹622.1, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹624.75

17 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:20 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹624.7, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹624.75

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 624.7. There has been a percent change of -0.01, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.05, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.05 points. Overall, the stock price has experienced a small decline.

17 Jul 2023, 09:01 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹624.75, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹621.1

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 624.75, with a percent change of 0.59 and a net change of 3.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.59% and the actual increase in price is 3.65.

17 Jul 2023, 08:17 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹621.1 yesterday

On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 652,257 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 621.1.

