Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹674.4 and closed at ₹671.65. The high for the day was ₹685.25 and the low was ₹670.6. The market cap stood at 260553.15 cr with a 52-week high of 677.9 and a low of 375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1421345 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.