Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 17 Nov 2023, by 1.26 %. The stock closed at 671.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 680.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 674.4 and closed at 671.65. The high for the day was 685.25 and the low was 670.6. The market cap stood at 260553.15 cr with a 52-week high of 677.9 and a low of 375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 1421345 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹671.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 1421345 shares with a closing price of 671.65.

