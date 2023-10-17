Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors closed today at 655.75, down -1.55% from yesterday's 666.1

23 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 17 Oct 2023, by -1.55 %. The stock closed at 666.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 655.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 668.8 and closed at 667.15. The stock reached a high of 677.9 and a low of 661.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 255,170.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 669.1, while the 52-week low is 375.5. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,054 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:31 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors closed today at ₹655.75, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹666.1

Today, Tata Motors stock closed at a price of 655.75, which represents a decrease of 1.55% compared to the previous day's closing price of 666.1. The net change in price is -10.35.

17 Oct 2023, 06:17 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India10706.15-3.0-0.0310812.48076.65323411.44
Tata Motors655.75-10.35-1.55677.9375.5251142.23
Tata Motors DVR435.8-4.6-1.04448.55190.0166904.74
Ashok Leyland176.60.40.23191.45133.151852.01
Jupiter Wagons308.854.11.35412.571.0511966.31
17 Oct 2023, 05:36 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Tata Motors reached a low of 654.65 and a high of 670.95 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 03:25 PM IST Tata Motors October futures opened at 670.25 as against previous close of 667.2

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 656.5. The bid price stands at 657.55, while the offer price is slightly higher at 657.65. The offer quantity is 7125, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 1425, representing the number of shares that buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest for Tata Motors is 66920850.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 03:19 PM IST Tata Motors Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Tata Motors Ltd stock has reached a 52-week low of INR 375.20 and a 52-week high of INR 677.80.

17 Oct 2023, 03:16 PM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹655.7, down -1.56% from yesterday's ₹666.1

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 655.7. There has been a percent change of -1.56, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.4, which means that the stock price has decreased by 10.4.

17 Oct 2023, 02:34 PM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹656.2, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹666.1

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 656.2, with a percent change of -1.49. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.49%. The net change is -9.9, which means that the stock price has decreased by 9.9 points. Overall, this data suggests a decline in Tata Motors stock.

Click here for Tata Motors Board Meetings

17 Oct 2023, 02:31 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India10731.0521.90.210812.48076.65324163.62
Tata Motors656.75-9.35-1.4677.9375.5251525.22
Tata Motors DVR436.65-3.75-0.85448.55190.0167230.28
Ashok Leyland176.650.450.26191.45133.151866.69
Jupiter Wagons307.52.750.9412.571.0511914.01
17 Oct 2023, 02:13 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Motors stock today was 655.9, while the high price was 670.95.

17 Oct 2023, 02:03 PM IST Tata Motors October futures opened at 670.25 as against previous close of 667.2

Tata Motors is a leading Indian automobile company. Its spot price is currently at 657.15 and the bid price is slightly higher at 658.65. The offer price is 658.95, indicating potential selling interest. There is an offer quantity of 4275 and a bid quantity of 1425. The open interest is at 67070475, suggesting a significant amount of active trading in this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 01:59 PM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹657.85, down -1.24% from yesterday's ₹666.1

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 657.85, which represents a decrease of 1.24% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -8.25, indicating a decline in value. This suggests that investors are selling their shares of Tata Motors, which may be influenced by various factors such as market conditions, company performance, or investor sentiment. It is important to note that stock prices can fluctuate throughout the day as trading activity continues.

Click here for Tata Motors AGM

17 Oct 2023, 01:38 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days637.17
10 Days629.17
20 Days627.49
50 Days619.62
100 Days601.87
300 Days519.19
17 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock had a low price of 659.8 and a high price of 670.95 for the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹661.4, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹666.1

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock is trading at 661.4, which represents a decrease of 0.71% from the previous trading session. This corresponds to a net change of -4.7.

17 Oct 2023, 12:53 PM IST Tata Motors October futures opened at 670.25 as against previous close of 667.2

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 662.45. The bid price is 663.8, and the offer price is 663.95. The offer quantity is 1425, and the bid quantity is also 1425. The stock has an open interest of 66,910,875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India10715.356.20.0610812.48076.65323689.36
Tata Motors662.5-3.6-0.54677.9375.5253727.38
Tata Motors DVR440.35-0.05-0.01448.55190.0168647.32
Ashok Leyland177.41.20.68191.45133.152086.9
Jupiter Wagons311.16.352.08412.571.0512053.49
17 Oct 2023, 12:31 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹661.9, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹666.1

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 661.9. There has been a percent change of -0.63, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -4.2, meaning that the stock has decreased by 4.2 units. Overall, this data suggests that the Tata Motors stock has experienced a decline in value.

17 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Tata Motors stock reached a low price of 660.7 and a high price of 670.95.

17 Oct 2023, 11:41 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹662.95, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹666.1

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 662.95, with a percent change of -0.47 and a net change of -3.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Tata Motors Dividend

17 Oct 2023, 11:39 AM IST Tata Motors October futures opened at 670.25 as against previous close of 667.2

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 662.95. The bid price is slightly higher at 664.35, while the offer price is 664.6. The offer quantity is 2850, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 1425, representing the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The stock has a significant open interest of 66,815,400, suggesting a high level of trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Motors stock today was 660.7, and the high price was 670.95.

17 Oct 2023, 11:08 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹661.15, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹666.1

The current data shows that Tata Motors stock has a price of 661.15. There has been a percentage change of -0.74, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -4.95, suggesting a decrease of 4.95 in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a slight decline in Tata Motors stock.

17 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹663, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹666.1

As of the current data, Tata Motors stock price is 663 with a percent change of -0.47 and a net change of -3.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.47% and the actual decrease in value is 3.1.

Click here for Tata Motors Profit Loss

17 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tata Motors stock is 662.8 and the high price is 670.95.

17 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Tata Motors October futures opened at 670.25 as against previous close of 667.2

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 665.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 666.3, while the offer price is 666.65. There are 2850 shares available for sale at the offer price, and 1425 shares available for purchase at the bid price. The open interest for Tata Motors is at 66,440,625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹666.1, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹667.15

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that its price is 666.1 with a percent change of -0.16. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.16% from its previous price. The net change is -1.05, indicating that the stock has decreased by 1.05.

17 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹667.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,353,054. The closing price for the day was 667.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.