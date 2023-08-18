comScore
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors sees gains in today's trading session
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors sees gains in today's trading session

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:43 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 18 Aug 2023, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 613.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 615.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata MotorsPremium
Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 619.35 and closed at 618.8. The highest price reached during the day was 621.9, while the lowest price was 611. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 235,012.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 665.3, and the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors' shares was 902,619.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:43:19 AM IST

Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹615.15, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹613.55

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is at 615.15, with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

18 Aug 2023, 09:42:15 AM IST

Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.41%
3 Months13.82%
6 Months38.98%
YTD58.2%
1 Year26.44%
18 Aug 2023, 09:35:11 AM IST

Tata Motors Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:06:40 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹613.55, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹618.8

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 613.55, with a percent change of -0.85 and a net change of -5.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

18 Aug 2023, 08:19:31 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹618.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 902,619. The closing price for the shares was 618.8.

