Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors sees gains in today's trading session

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹619.35 and closed at ₹618.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹621.9, while the lowest price was ₹611. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹235,012.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹665.3, and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors' shares was 902,619.
Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹615.15, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹613.55
The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is at ₹615.15, with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.41%
|3 Months
|13.82%
|6 Months
|38.98%
|YTD
|58.2%
|1 Year
|26.44%
Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹613.55, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹618.8
Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹613.55, with a percent change of -0.85 and a net change of -5.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹618.8 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 902,619. The closing price for the shares was ₹618.8.
