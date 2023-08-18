Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors sees gains in today's trading session

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹619.35 and closed at ₹618.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹621.9, while the lowest price was ₹611. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹235,012.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹665.3, and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors' shares was 902,619.
The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is at ₹615.15, with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 1.6. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.41%
|3 Months
|13.82%
|6 Months
|38.98%
|YTD
|58.2%
|1 Year
|26.44%
Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹613.55, with a percent change of -0.85 and a net change of -5.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 902,619. The closing price for the shares was ₹618.8.
