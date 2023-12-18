Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock plummets as market reacts negatively

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹724 and closed at ₹719.65. The stock reached a high of ₹734.05 and a low of ₹721.25. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹280,589.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹734.05 and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 621,031 shares.
The current day's low price of Tata Motors stock is ₹728, while the high price is ₹734.85.
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 732.35. The bid price is 734.95 and the offer price is 735.2. The offer quantity is 2850 and the bid quantity is 1425. The open interest is 60648000.
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹732, with a percent change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.4 points. Overall, the current data suggests a small decline in the Tata Motors stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.5%
|3 Months
|9.59%
|6 Months
|28.54%
|YTD
|88.79%
|1 Year
|75.76%
The stock price of Tata Motors is currently at ₹732.4, with a net change of 12.75 and a percent change of 1.77. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.77% from its previous closing price.
