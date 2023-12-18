Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors stock plummets as market reacts negatively

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:18 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 732.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 732 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 724 and closed at 719.65. The stock reached a high of 734.05 and a low of 721.25. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 280,589.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 734.05 and the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 621,031 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:18 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tata Motors stock is 728, while the high price is 734.85.

18 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Tata Motors December futures opened at 735.0 as against previous close of 736.25

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 732.35. The bid price is 734.95 and the offer price is 735.2. The offer quantity is 2850 and the bid quantity is 1425. The open interest is 60648000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹732, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹732.4

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 732, with a percent change of -0.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.4, which means that the stock has decreased by 0.4 points. Overall, the current data suggests a small decline in the Tata Motors stock price.

18 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.5%
3 Months9.59%
6 Months28.54%
YTD88.79%
1 Year75.76%
18 Dec 2023, 09:09 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹732.4, up 1.77% from yesterday's ₹719.65

The stock price of Tata Motors is currently at 732.4, with a net change of 12.75 and a percent change of 1.77. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.77% from its previous closing price.

18 Dec 2023, 08:20 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹719.65 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 621,031 shares with a closing price of 719.65.

