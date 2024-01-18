Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' Shares Surge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 0.54 %. The stock closed at 805.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 809.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had an opening price of 813.8 and a closing price of 818.9. The high for the day was 813.8, while the low was 803.4. The market capitalization of the company stands at 308,634.35 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 827 and a 52-week low of 400. The BSE volume for the day was 688,022 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹809.9, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹805.55

Tata Motors' stock price is currently at 809.9, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 4.35.

18 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹818.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a volume of 688,022 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 818.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.