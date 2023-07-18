comScore
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Plunges in Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Plunges in Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 11:48 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2023, by -1.52 %. The stock closed at 618.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 608.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 626.25 and closed at 624.75. The high for the day was 627, while the low was 617.1. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 236,850.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 634.6, and the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 437,804 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:48:18 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹608.95, down -1.52% from yesterday's ₹618.35

The current data shows that Tata Motors stock is priced at 608.95 per share. There has been a negative percent change of -1.52 and a net change of -9.4. This indicates a decline in the stock price, as it has decreased by 1.52% or 9.4.

18 Jul 2023, 11:37:32 AM IST

Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹610.6, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹618.35

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 610.6. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.25% or a net change of -7.75.

18 Jul 2023, 11:17:26 AM IST

Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹612, down -1.03% from yesterday's ₹618.35

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 612. There has been a percent change of -1.03, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.35, meaning that the stock price has decreased by 6.35.

18 Jul 2023, 11:02:31 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹611, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹618.35

According to the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 611. There has been a percent change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.35, suggesting a decrease of 7.35 in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 10:47:33 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹612.1, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹618.35

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 612.1, with a percent change of -1.01 and a net change of -6.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.01% and the value has decreased by 6.25 points.

18 Jul 2023, 10:31:44 AM IST

Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹613.2, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹618.35

According to the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 613.2. There has been a decrease of -0.83% in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of -5.15. This suggests that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

18 Jul 2023, 10:17:32 AM IST

Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹613.95, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹618.35

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 613.95, with a percent change of -0.71 and a net change of -4.4. This indicates that there has been a slight decrease in the stock price, resulting in a negative percent change and net change. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely to see if this downward trend continues or if there are any potential catalysts that could reverse the decline.

18 Jul 2023, 10:08:09 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹613.35, down -0.81% from yesterday's ₹618.35

As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 613.35. There has been a decrease of 0.81% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -5. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

18 Jul 2023, 09:52:51 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹611, down -1.19% from yesterday's ₹618.35

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 611. There has been a percent change of -1.19, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.35, which means that the stock price has decreased by 7.35.

18 Jul 2023, 09:31:37 AM IST

Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹615.9, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹618.35

As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 615.9 with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -2.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price compared to the previous day.

18 Jul 2023, 09:21:58 AM IST

Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹619.75, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹618.35

As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 619.75. There has been a 0.23 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.4.

18 Jul 2023, 09:06:24 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹618.35, down -1.02% from yesterday's ₹624.75

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 618.35, with a percentage change of -1.02. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.02% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -6.4, indicating a decrease of 6.4.

18 Jul 2023, 08:06:08 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹624.75 yesterday

On the last day, Tata Motors' BSE volume reached 437,804 shares, and the closing price for the stock was 624.75.

