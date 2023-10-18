Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors closed today at ₹668.35, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹655.75

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at a price of ₹670.95 and closed at ₹666.1. The stock's high for the day was ₹670.95, while the low was ₹654.65. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹251,205.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹677.9, and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 399,267 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors closed today at ₹668.35, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹655.75 Tata Motors stock closed at ₹668.35 today, a 1.92% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹655.75. The net change in stock price was ₹12.6.

Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Maruti Suzuki India 10780.75 38.7 0.36 10812.4 8076.65 325664.96 Tata Motors 668.35 12.6 1.92 677.9 375.5 255967.84 Tata Motors DVR 443.6 8.0 1.84 448.55 190.0 169892.02 Ashok Leyland 175.65 -0.95 -0.54 191.45 133.1 51573.08 Jupiter Wagons 304.8 -4.05 -1.31 412.5 71.05 11809.4

Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Tata Motors stock today was ₹653.75, while the high price reached ₹672.

Tata Motors October futures opened at 659.4 as against previous close of 657.0 Tata Motors, with a spot price of 669.45, has a bid price of 670.15 and an offer price of 670.3. The offer quantity stands at 2850, while the bid quantity is 1425. Open interest for the stock is 65575650.

Tata Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 646.91 10 Days 632.74 20 Days 629.58 50 Days 620.49 100 Days 603.25 300 Days 520.45

Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range Tata Motors stock reached a low of ₹654.65 and a high of ₹670.95 on the current day.

Based on the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at ₹655.75. There has been a percent change of -1.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.35, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹10.35.

Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Maruti Suzuki India 10706.15 -3.0 -0.03 10812.4 8076.65 323411.44 Tata Motors 655.75 -10.35 -1.55 677.9 375.5 251142.23 Tata Motors DVR 435.8 -4.6 -1.04 448.55 190.0 166904.74 Ashok Leyland 176.6 0.4 0.23 191.45 133.1 51852.01 Jupiter Wagons 308.85 4.1 1.35 412.5 71.05 11966.31

Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 3.99% 3 Months 7.71% 6 Months 38.63% YTD 69.02% 1 Year 65.54%

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹666.1 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a volume of 399,267 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was ₹666.1.