Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors closed today at 668.35, up 1.92% from yesterday's 655.75

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at a price of ₹670.95 and closed at ₹666.1. The stock's high for the day was ₹670.95, while the low was ₹654.65. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹251,205.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹677.9, and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 399,267 shares.
Tata Motors stock closed at ₹668.35 today, a 1.92% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹655.75. The net change in stock price was ₹12.6.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Maruti Suzuki India
|10780.75
|38.7
|0.36
|10812.4
|8076.65
|325664.96
|Tata Motors
|668.35
|12.6
|1.92
|677.9
|375.5
|255967.84
|Tata Motors DVR
|443.6
|8.0
|1.84
|448.55
|190.0
|169892.02
|Ashok Leyland
|175.65
|-0.95
|-0.54
|191.45
|133.1
|51573.08
|Jupiter Wagons
|304.8
|-4.05
|-1.31
|412.5
|71.05
|11809.4
The low price of Tata Motors stock today was ₹653.75, while the high price reached ₹672.
Tata Motors Ltd's stock has reached a 52-week low price of 375.20 and a 52-week high price of 677.80.
Tata Motors, with a spot price of 669.45, has a bid price of 670.15 and an offer price of 670.3. The offer quantity stands at 2850, while the bid quantity is 1425. Open interest for the stock is 65575650.
Tata Motors stock price is currently at ₹655.75, with a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -10.35. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.55% and a decrease of ₹10.35.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Maruti Suzuki India
|10706.15
|-3.0
|-0.03
|10812.4
|8076.65
|323411.44
|Tata Motors
|655.75
|-10.35
|-1.55
|677.9
|375.5
|251142.23
|Tata Motors DVR
|435.8
|-4.6
|-1.04
|448.55
|190.0
|166904.74
|Ashok Leyland
|176.6
|0.4
|0.23
|191.45
|133.1
|51852.01
|Jupiter Wagons
|308.85
|4.1
|1.35
|412.5
|71.05
|11966.31
The low price of Tata Motors stock today was ₹654.65, while the high price reached ₹670.95.
As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Motors is ₹655.75. There has been a percent change of -1.55, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.35, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹10.35.
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 655.7. The bid price is 669.0, with a bid quantity of 2850. The offer price is 669.2, with an offer quantity of 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is 65,626,950.
As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is trading at a price of ₹655.75. The stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a percent change of -1.55. This corresponds to a net change of -10.35. Overall, the stock has shown a decline in value based on this data.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|646.91
|10 Days
|632.74
|20 Days
|629.58
|50 Days
|620.49
|100 Days
|603.25
|300 Days
|520.45
Tata Motors stock reached a low of ₹654.65 and a high of ₹670.95 on the current day.
The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹655.75. There has been a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -10.35. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 655.7. The bid price is slightly higher at 661.3, while the offer price is 661.45. There is an offer quantity of 8550 and a bid quantity of 4275. The open interest for Tata Motors stands at 65551425.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Maruti Suzuki India
|10706.15
|-3.0
|-0.03
|10812.4
|8076.65
|323411.44
|Tata Motors
|655.75
|-10.35
|-1.55
|677.9
|375.5
|251142.23
|Tata Motors DVR
|435.8
|-4.6
|-1.04
|448.55
|190.0
|166904.74
|Ashok Leyland
|176.6
|0.4
|0.23
|191.45
|133.1
|51852.01
|Jupiter Wagons
|308.85
|4.1
|1.35
|412.5
|71.05
|11966.31
The low price of Tata Motors stock today was ₹654.65 and the high price was ₹670.95.
The current data shows that Tata Motors' stock price is ₹655.75, with a percent change of -1.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.55% from the previous trading session. The net change is -10.35, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹10.35 in value.
As of the current data, Tata Motors stock has a price of ₹655.75. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.55%, resulting in a net change of -10.35.
Tata Motors, currently trading at a spot price of 655.7, has a bid price of 663.55 and an offer price of 663.8. The offer quantity stands at 1425, while the bid quantity is also at 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is recorded at 65,695,350.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Maruti Suzuki India
|10706.15
|-3.0
|-0.03
|10812.4
|8076.65
|323411.44
|Tata Motors
|655.75
|-10.35
|-1.55
|677.9
|375.5
|251142.23
|Tata Motors DVR
|435.8
|-4.6
|-1.04
|448.55
|190.0
|166904.74
|Ashok Leyland
|176.6
|0.4
|0.23
|191.45
|133.1
|51852.01
|Jupiter Wagons
|308.85
|4.1
|1.35
|412.5
|71.05
|11966.31
Tata Motors stock reached a low of ₹654.65 and a high of ₹670.95 today.
Based on the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at ₹655.75. There has been a percent change of -1.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.35, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹10.35.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Maruti Suzuki India
|10706.15
|-3.0
|-0.03
|10812.4
|8076.65
|323411.44
|Tata Motors
|655.75
|-10.35
|-1.55
|677.9
|375.5
|251142.23
|Tata Motors DVR
|435.8
|-4.6
|-1.04
|448.55
|190.0
|166904.74
|Ashok Leyland
|176.6
|0.4
|0.23
|191.45
|133.1
|51852.01
|Jupiter Wagons
|308.85
|4.1
|1.35
|412.5
|71.05
|11966.31
The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹655.75 with a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -10.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.55% and the value has decreased by ₹10.35. This indicates a negative trend for Tata Motors stock.
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 655.7. The bid price is 662.15 and the offer price is 662.35. The offer quantity is 1425 and the bid quantity is also 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is 65769450.
The low price of Tata Motors stock today was ₹654.65, while the high price was ₹670.95.
The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹655.75, with a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -10.35. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.55% and has experienced a decrease of ₹10.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.99%
|3 Months
|7.71%
|6 Months
|38.63%
|YTD
|69.02%
|1 Year
|65.54%
The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is ₹655.75. There has been a percent change of -1.55, indicating a decrease, and a net change of -10.35. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant decline in value.
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a volume of 399,267 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was ₹666.1.
