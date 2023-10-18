Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors closed today at 668.35, up 1.92% from yesterday's 655.75

19 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 18 Oct 2023, by 1.92 %. The stock closed at 655.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 668.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at a price of 670.95 and closed at 666.1. The stock's high for the day was 670.95, while the low was 654.65. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 251,205.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 677.9, and the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 399,267 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:45 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors closed today at ₹668.35, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹655.75

Tata Motors stock closed at 668.35 today, a 1.92% increase from yesterday's closing price of 655.75. The net change in stock price was 12.6.

18 Oct 2023, 06:28 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India10780.7538.70.3610812.48076.65325664.96
Tata Motors668.3512.61.92677.9375.5255967.84
Tata Motors DVR443.68.01.84448.55190.0169892.02
Ashok Leyland175.65-0.95-0.54191.45133.151573.08
Jupiter Wagons304.8-4.05-1.31412.571.0511809.4
18 Oct 2023, 05:32 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Motors stock today was 653.75, while the high price reached 672.

18 Oct 2023, 03:27 PM IST Tata Motors Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Tata Motors Ltd's stock has reached a 52-week low price of 375.20 and a 52-week high price of 677.80.

18 Oct 2023, 03:21 PM IST Tata Motors October futures opened at 659.4 as against previous close of 657.0

Tata Motors, with a spot price of 669.45, has a bid price of 670.15 and an offer price of 670.3. The offer quantity stands at 2850, while the bid quantity is 1425. Open interest for the stock is 65575650.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 03:01 PM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹655.75, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹666.1

Tata Motors stock price is currently at 655.75, with a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -10.35. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.55% and a decrease of 10.35.

18 Oct 2023, 02:42 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India10706.15-3.0-0.0310812.48076.65323411.44
Tata Motors655.75-10.35-1.55677.9375.5251142.23
Tata Motors DVR435.8-4.6-1.04448.55190.0166904.74
Ashok Leyland176.60.40.23191.45133.151852.01
Jupiter Wagons308.854.11.35412.571.0511966.31
18 Oct 2023, 02:26 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Motors stock today was 654.65, while the high price reached 670.95.

18 Oct 2023, 02:21 PM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹655.75, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹666.1

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Motors is 655.75. There has been a percent change of -1.55, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.35, which means that the stock price has decreased by 10.35.

18 Oct 2023, 02:21 PM IST Tata Motors October futures opened at 659.4 as against previous close of 657.0

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 655.7. The bid price is 669.0, with a bid quantity of 2850. The offer price is 669.2, with an offer quantity of 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is 65,626,950.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 01:48 PM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹655.75, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹666.1

As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is trading at a price of 655.75. The stock has experienced a decrease in value, with a percent change of -1.55. This corresponds to a net change of -10.35. Overall, the stock has shown a decline in value based on this data.

Click here for Tata Motors Board Meetings

18 Oct 2023, 01:42 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days646.91
10 Days632.74
20 Days629.58
50 Days620.49
100 Days603.25
300 Days520.45
18 Oct 2023, 01:27 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock reached a low of 654.65 and a high of 670.95 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹655.75, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹666.1

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 655.75. There has been a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -10.35. This indicates a decrease in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 12:59 PM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:42 PM IST Tata Motors October futures opened at 659.4 as against previous close of 657.0

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 655.7. The bid price is slightly higher at 661.3, while the offer price is 661.45. There is an offer quantity of 8550 and a bid quantity of 4275. The open interest for Tata Motors stands at 65551425.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India10706.15-3.0-0.0310812.48076.65323411.44
Tata Motors655.75-10.35-1.55677.9375.5251142.23
Tata Motors DVR435.8-4.6-1.04448.55190.0166904.74
Ashok Leyland176.60.40.23191.45133.151852.01
Jupiter Wagons308.854.11.35412.571.0511966.31
18 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Motors stock today was 654.65 and the high price was 670.95.

18 Oct 2023, 12:23 PM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹655.75, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹666.1

The current data shows that Tata Motors' stock price is 655.75, with a percent change of -1.55. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.55% from the previous trading session. The net change is -10.35, indicating that the stock has decreased by 10.35 in value.

18 Oct 2023, 11:59 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹655.75, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹666.1

As of the current data, Tata Motors stock has a price of 655.75. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.55%, resulting in a net change of -10.35.

Click here for Tata Motors News

18 Oct 2023, 11:39 AM IST Tata Motors October futures opened at 659.4 as against previous close of 657.0

Tata Motors, currently trading at a spot price of 655.7, has a bid price of 663.55 and an offer price of 663.8. The offer quantity stands at 1425, while the bid quantity is also at 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is recorded at 65,695,350.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India10706.15-3.0-0.0310812.48076.65323411.44
Tata Motors655.75-10.35-1.55677.9375.5251142.23
Tata Motors DVR435.8-4.6-1.04448.55190.0166904.74
Ashok Leyland176.60.40.23191.45133.151852.01
Jupiter Wagons308.854.11.35412.571.0511966.31
18 Oct 2023, 11:16 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock reached a low of 654.65 and a high of 670.95 today.

18 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹655.75, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹666.1

Based on the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 655.75. There has been a percent change of -1.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.35, meaning the stock has decreased by 10.35.

Click here for Tata Motors Dividend

18 Oct 2023, 10:36 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Maruti Suzuki India10706.15-3.0-0.0310812.48076.65323411.44
Tata Motors655.75-10.35-1.55677.9375.5251142.23
Tata Motors DVR435.8-4.6-1.04448.55190.0166904.74
Ashok Leyland176.60.40.23191.45133.151852.01
Jupiter Wagons308.854.11.35412.571.0511966.31
18 Oct 2023, 10:35 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹655.75, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹666.1

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 655.75 with a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -10.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.55% and the value has decreased by 10.35. This indicates a negative trend for Tata Motors stock.

18 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Tata Motors October futures opened at 659.4 as against previous close of 657.0

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 655.7. The bid price is 662.15 and the offer price is 662.35. The offer quantity is 1425 and the bid quantity is also 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is 65769450.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Motors stock today was 654.65, while the high price was 670.95.

18 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹655.75, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹666.1

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 655.75, with a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -10.35. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 1.55% and has experienced a decrease of 10.35.

18 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.99%
3 Months7.71%
6 Months38.63%
YTD69.02%
1 Year65.54%
18 Oct 2023, 09:18 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹655.75, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹666.1

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 655.75. There has been a percent change of -1.55, indicating a decrease, and a net change of -10.35. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant decline in value.

18 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹666.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a volume of 399,267 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the day was 666.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.