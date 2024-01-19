Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Gains in Trading Today

2 min read . 09:17 AM IST
Tata Motors stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 818.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 823.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 808 and closed at 805.55. The stock had a high of 822.5 and a low of 796.85 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 313,691.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 827 and the 52-week low is 400. The stock had a trading volume of 855,203 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹823.5, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹818.9

Based on the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 823.5 with a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 4.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

19 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹805.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors recorded a trading volume of 855,203 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 805.55.

