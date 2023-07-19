Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors sees positive trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹621 and closed at ₹618.35. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹621, while the lowest price was ₹607.2. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹234,494.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹634.6, and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 626,084 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹615, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹612.2 The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹615, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 2.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.46% or ₹2.8 from its previous closing price. Share Via

Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹614.55, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹612.2 Tata Motors stock is currently priced at ₹614.55 with a net change of 2.35, representing a percent change of 0.38. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. Share Via

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹615.2, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹612.2 The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Motors is ₹615.2, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.49% and has gained 3 points compared to the previous trading session. Share Via

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹614.45, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹612.2 The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is ₹614.45. There has been a percent change of 0.37, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.25, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be performing relatively well with a slight upward trend. Click here for Tata Motors Profit Loss Share Via

Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹613.2, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹612.2 Tata Motors stock is currently trading at ₹613.2 with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Share Via

Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹614.8, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹612.2 The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹614.8. There has been a percent change of 0.42, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Share Via

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹612.2, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹618.35 The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹612.2, which represents a percent change of -0.99. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.15, which further confirms the downward movement in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Tata Motors stock is experiencing a decline in value. Share Via

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹618.35 yesterday On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) saw a volume of 626,084 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹618.35. Share Via