Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors sees positive trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹621 and closed at ₹618.35. The stock's highest price during the day was ₹621, while the lowest price was ₹607.2. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹234,494.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹634.6, and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 626,084 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.