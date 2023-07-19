Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:30 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 19 Jul 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 612.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 615 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 621 and closed at 618.35. The stock's highest price during the day was 621, while the lowest price was 607.2. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 234,494.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 634.6, and the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 626,084 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹615, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹612.2

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 615, with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 2.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.46% or 2.8 from its previous closing price.

19 Jul 2023, 10:16 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹614.55, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹612.2

Tata Motors stock is currently priced at 614.55 with a net change of 2.35, representing a percent change of 0.38. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

19 Jul 2023, 10:03 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹615.2, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹612.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Motors is 615.2, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 3. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.49% and has gained 3 points compared to the previous trading session.

19 Jul 2023, 09:47 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹614.45, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹612.2

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 614.45. There has been a percent change of 0.37, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.25, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock. Overall, the stock seems to be performing relatively well with a slight upward trend.

Click here for Tata Motors Profit Loss

19 Jul 2023, 09:33 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹613.2, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹612.2

Tata Motors stock is currently trading at 613.2 with a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

19 Jul 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

19 Jul 2023, 09:16 AM IST Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹614.8, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹612.2

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 614.8. There has been a percent change of 0.42, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

19 Jul 2023, 09:03 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹612.2, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹618.35

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 612.2, which represents a percent change of -0.99. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.15, which further confirms the downward movement in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that Tata Motors stock is experiencing a decline in value.

19 Jul 2023, 08:00 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹618.35 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) saw a volume of 626,084 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was 618.35.

