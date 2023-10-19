Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 668.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 661.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 659.35 and closed at 655.75. The high for the day was 672 while the low was 653.75. The market capitalization of the company is 256,032.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 677.9 and the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,237,175 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:23 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Motors stock reached a low of 658.7 and a high of 664.4 on the current day.

19 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹661.9, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹668.35

As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 661.9. There has been a percent change of -0.97, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.45, which means the stock has declined by this amount.

19 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.44%
3 Months9.71%
6 Months42.42%
YTD72.32%
1 Year65.37%
19 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹668.35, up 1.92% from yesterday's ₹655.75

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 668.35, with a percent change of 1.92 and a net change of 12.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.92% and the net change is an increase of 12.6.

19 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹655.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 1,237,175 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 655.75.

