Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹659.35 and closed at ₹655.75. The high for the day was ₹672 while the low was ₹653.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹256,032.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹677.9 and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,237,175 shares.
Tata Motors stock reached a low of ₹658.7 and a high of ₹664.4 on the current day.
As of the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at ₹661.9. There has been a percent change of -0.97, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.45, which means the stock has declined by this amount.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.44%
|3 Months
|9.71%
|6 Months
|42.42%
|YTD
|72.32%
|1 Year
|65.37%
The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹668.35, with a percent change of 1.92 and a net change of 12.6. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.92% and the net change is an increase of 12.6.
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 1,237,175 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹655.75.
