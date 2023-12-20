Hello User
Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

1 min read . 08:04 AM IST
Tata Motors stock price went down today, 20 Dec 2023, by -0.19 %. The stock closed at 730.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 729.2 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors' open price was 733.45 and the close price was 730.6. The stock reached a high of 733.45 and a low of 726.1. The company's market capitalization is 279,382.0 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Motors is 734.85, while the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for the day was 202,628 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹730.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 202,628 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 730.6.

