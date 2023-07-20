Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' Stocks Soar in Positive Trade

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 1.35 %. The stock closed at 612.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 620.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 613.75 and closed at 612.2. The highest price recorded during the day was 625.15, while the lowest price was 610. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 237,654.98 crore. The stock has had a 52-week high of 634.6 and a 52-week low of 375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 1,038,206 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:08 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹620.45, up 1.35% from yesterday's ₹612.2

According to the current data, the stock price of Tata Motors is 620.45, with a percent change of 1.35 and a net change of 8.25.

20 Jul 2023, 08:20 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹612.2 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 1,038,206 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 612.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.