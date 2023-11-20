Tata Motors Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹684 and closed at ₹680.1. The high for the day was ₹687.55, while the low was ₹679.45. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹260,897.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is also ₹687.55, while the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The stock had a trading volume of 568,304 shares on the BSE.
20 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST
