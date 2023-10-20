Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 10:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.49 %. The stock closed at 668.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 671.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 663.4 and closed at 668.35. The highest price reached during the day was 672.05, while the lowest was 658.7. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 256,071.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 677.9, and the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors shares on the last day was 385,287.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Tata Motors stock is 664.35 and the high price is 676.55.

20 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹671.75, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹668.45

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 671.75, with a percent change of 0.49 and a net change of 3.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small increase in its price and value. Investors may interpret this as a positive sign, as it suggests that the stock is slightly gaining in value. However, it is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the current data and should be considered alongside other factors and trends when making investment decisions.

20 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Tata Motors October futures opened at 666.25 as against previous close of 668.8

Tata Motors is a leading automobile company with a spot price of 671.5. The bid price is slightly lower at 671.0, while the offer price is 671.3. There are 2850 shares available for purchase at the offer price, and 1425 shares available for purchase at the bid price. The open interest for Tata Motors is 63242925.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹671.6, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹668.45

The current data shows that Tata Motors' stock price is 671.6. There has been a 0.47% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.15.

20 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.0%
3 Months10.77%
6 Months40.27%
YTD72.39%
1 Year67.6%
20 Oct 2023, 09:07 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹668.45, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹668.35

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 668.45, with a percent change of 0.01 and a net change of 0.1. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value, with a minimal change in percentage and net change. It suggests that the stock is relatively stable and not experiencing significant fluctuations at the moment.

20 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹668.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 385,287 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 668.35.

