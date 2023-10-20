Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at ₹663.4 and closed at ₹668.35. The highest price reached during the day was ₹672.05, while the lowest was ₹658.7. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹256,071.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹677.9, and the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for Tata Motors shares on the last day was 385,287.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.