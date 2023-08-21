Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Soars in Trading Today
1 min read.Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM ISTLivemint
Tata Motors stock price went up today, 21 Aug 2023, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 613.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 615.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the open price of Tata Motors was ₹613.55, which remained the same as the close price. The stock reached a high of ₹620.05 and a low of ₹610.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently ₹235,854.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹665.3 and ₹375.5 respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 722,987 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Aug 2023, 09:03:28 AM IST
Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹615.75, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹613.55
The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹615.75. There has been a 0.36% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.2 points.
21 Aug 2023, 08:06:05 AM IST
Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹613.55 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 722,987 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹613.55.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!