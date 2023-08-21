Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 21 Aug 2023, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 613.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 615.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, the open price of Tata Motors was 613.55, which remained the same as the close price. The stock reached a high of 620.05 and a low of 610.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently 235,854.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 665.3 and 375.5 respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Motors was 722,987 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:03 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹615.75, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹613.55

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 615.75. There has been a 0.36% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.2 points.

21 Aug 2023, 08:06 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹613.55 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 722,987 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 613.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.