Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock takes a hit in trading today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹730.05 and closed at ₹729.2. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹732.95, while the lowest price was ₹703. The company's market capitalization is ₹270,090.98 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹734.85 and a low of ₹375.5. The stock had a trading volume of 999,277 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.