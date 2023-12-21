Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock takes a hit in trading today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹730.05 and closed at ₹729.2. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹732.95, while the lowest price was ₹703. The company's market capitalization is ₹270,090.98 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹734.85 and a low of ₹375.5. The stock had a trading volume of 999,277 shares on the BSE.
The current day's low price for Tata Motors stock is ₹695.9, while the high price is ₹710.65.
Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 704.6. The bid price is 705.7, while the offer price is 705.95. There is a bid quantity of 1425 and an offer quantity of 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is 56867475.
Based on the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at ₹704. The stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.95. This suggests that the stock has dipped slightly, but not significantly.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.09%
|3 Months
|4.65%
|6 Months
|21.3%
|YTD
|81.79%
|1 Year
|71.8%
As of the latest data, Tata Motors' stock price is ₹704.95, which represents a 3.33% decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -24.25.
On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 999,277 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹729.2.
