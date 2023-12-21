Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' stock takes a hit in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 21 Dec 2023, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 704.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 704 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 730.05 and closed at 729.2. The stock's highest price for the day was 732.95, while the lowest price was 703. The company's market capitalization is 270,090.98 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 734.85 and a low of 375.5. The stock had a trading volume of 999,277 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Tata Motors stock is 695.9, while the high price is 710.65.

21 Dec 2023, 10:04 AM IST Tata Motors December futures opened at 704.55 as against previous close of 705.8

Tata Motors is currently trading at a spot price of 704.6. The bid price is 705.7, while the offer price is 705.95. There is a bid quantity of 1425 and an offer quantity of 1425. The open interest for Tata Motors is 56867475.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Tata Motors Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:43 AM IST Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹704, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹704.95

Based on the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 704. The stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.95. This suggests that the stock has dipped slightly, but not significantly.

21 Dec 2023, 09:39 AM IST Tata Motors share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.09%
3 Months4.65%
6 Months21.3%
YTD81.79%
1 Year71.8%
21 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹704.95, down -3.33% from yesterday's ₹729.2

As of the latest data, Tata Motors' stock price is 704.95, which represents a 3.33% decrease in value. The net change for the stock is -24.25.

21 Dec 2023, 08:12 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹729.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Motors had a trading volume of 999,277 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 729.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.