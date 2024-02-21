Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Dips in Trading Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors opened at ₹935.7 and closed at ₹932.55 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was ₹935.7 and the low was ₹921. The market capitalization stood at ₹354,973.69 crores. The 52-week high and low were ₹949.6 and ₹400.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 189,709 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the price is ₹926.4 with a percent change of -0.66% and a net change of -6.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 189,709. The closing price for the stock was ₹932.55.
