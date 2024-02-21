Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Dips in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went down today, 21 Feb 2024, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 932.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 926.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors Stock Price Today

Tata Motors Share Price Today : Tata Motors opened at 935.7 and closed at 932.55 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 935.7 and the low was 921. The market capitalization stood at 354,973.69 crores. The 52-week high and low were 949.6 and 400.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 189,709 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹926.4, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹932.55

The current data of Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 926.4 with a percent change of -0.66% and a net change of -6.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹932.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Motors on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 189,709. The closing price for the stock was 932.55.

