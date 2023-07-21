comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors Stock Soars in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 11:35 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.43 %. The stock closed at 621.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 624.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Tata Motors' stock opened at 621 and closed at 621.55. The highest price reached during the day was 627, while the lowest was 617.25. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is currently 238,267.83 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 634.6, and the 52-week low is 375.5. A total of 166,944 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:35:57 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹624.25, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹621.55

Based on the current data, Tata Motors stock is priced at 624.25, with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 2.7. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 11:15:56 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹622.9, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹621.55

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Motors is 622.9. The percent change is 0.22, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.35, which means that the stock price has risen by 1.35.

21 Jul 2023, 11:01:52 AM IST

Tata Motors share price update :Tata Motors trading at ₹621.3, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹621.55

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the stock price is 621.3. There has been a slight percent change of -0.04, indicating a small decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.25, suggesting a decrease of 0.25 in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 10:48:17 AM IST

Tata Motors share price NSE Live :Tata Motors trading at ₹621.6, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹621.55

Based on the current data, Tata Motors stock is trading at a price of 621.6. The stock has experienced a small percent change of 0.01, indicating a minimal fluctuation in value. The net change is also small, with an increase of 0.05. Overall, the stock appears to be relatively stable with a slight upward movement.

21 Jul 2023, 10:30:50 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹621.95, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹621.55

The current data for Tata Motors stock shows that the price is 621.95. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.06. The net change in the stock price is 0.4.

21 Jul 2023, 10:18:02 AM IST

Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹621.55 yesterday

On the last day, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 166,957 shares and closed at a price of 621.55.

