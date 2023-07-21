Hello User
Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:01 AM IST Livemint

Tata Motors stock price went up today, 21 Jul 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 621.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 622.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Motors stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Motors

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at 621 and closed at 621.55. The stock reached a high of 627 and a low of 617.25. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is 238,880.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 634.6, while the 52-week low is 375.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 138,576 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:01 AM IST Tata Motors share price Today :Tata Motors trading at ₹622.85, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹621.55

The current stock price of Tata Motors is 622.85 with a net change of 1.3, resulting in a percent change of 0.21%. This means that the stock has increased slightly in value.

21 Jul 2023, 09:59 AM IST Tata Motors share price Live :Tata Motors closed at ₹621.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 138,605 shares, with a closing price of 621.55.

