Tata Motors share price Today Live Updates : Tata Motors' Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Tata Motors opened at ₹621 and closed at ₹621.55. The stock reached a high of ₹627 and a low of ₹617.25. The market capitalization of Tata Motors is ₹238,880.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹634.6, while the 52-week low is ₹375.5. The BSE volume for the stock was 138,576 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Tata Motors is ₹622.85 with a net change of 1.3, resulting in a percent change of 0.21%. This means that the stock has increased slightly in value.
On the last day of trading, Tata Motors had a BSE volume of 138,605 shares, with a closing price of ₹621.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!